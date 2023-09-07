Douglas

Tree falls on vehicle in Douglas, Mass.

By Asher Klein

A tree fell on a vehicle in Douglas, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
A tree fell on a vehicle in Douglas, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the incident or how it happened.

Images from the scene showed the large tree had toppled onto a street, badly damaging a white SUV or minivan.

First responders were at the scene.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

