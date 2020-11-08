Triple Shooting Overnight in Dorchester

Three people were shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood overnight, according to police.

Boston police said that they received a call around 12:48 a.m. Sunday for a report of three people shot in the area of 27 Harwood St.

One of the victims walked to a local hospital, and the other two were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police did not have any details on the extent of their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.