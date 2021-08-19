Heavy Rain Thursday From Tropical Storm Fred Remnants, Thunderstorms Possible

We are plenty busy in the world of weather this Thursday morning.

We issued a First Alert for a heads up on the heavy rain crossing New England today with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. We are also on guard for strengthening tropical cyclone Henri late in the weekend or the first thing next week.

First, it looks like the center of post tropical storm Fred is traversing New England from southwest to northeast on the line roughly from Bennington, Vermont, to Portland, Maine, and then along the Maine coast Thursday evening.

The heaviest of the rain will occur along and just to the north of this track where flood watches are in effect for today. Rainfall amounts in excess of 3 inches are possible in a short time resulting in some quick urban flash flooding.

The least amount of rain appears to be along the south coast from Connecticut to Cape Cod, and far northern Maine.

Naturally it's incredibly humid with this post tropical system coming through -- dewpoints in the 70s. And there’s also enough energy to generate spotty severe thunderstorm activity, and an isolated tornado is not out of the question.

Temperatures today are generally in the 70s to low 80s, wind along the coast is from the south gusting past 25 miles an hour.

High pressure will gradually move in Thursday night, with somewhat less humid air and a partial clearing. Low temperature in the 60s and 70s.

Friday and Saturday look pretty good with plenty of sunshine and temperatures well into the 80s and moderate to high humidity.