Tropical storm warnings in effect in Mass., Maine as Lee bears down on New England

Millions of people were under storm watches and warnings Saturday as post-tropical storm Lee churned toward shore, bearing down on New England with heavy winds, high seas and rain.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for parts of coastal Massachusetts and Maine. Around 4,000 Massachusetts customers had already lost power as of 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the majority of them on Cape Cod.

In Rockport, there were wind gusts of up to 47 mph, and some rough waves past the breakwater. But no major damage had been reported as of Saturday morning.

Out on the Cape in Chatham, strong wind gusts and light rain were being reported Saturday morning.

Here are the observed peak winds so far. As forecast, the tropical storm force wind gusts have been confined to The Cape, Islands, and coastal areas. Further across the interior it's been a relatively quiet start to the weekend other than light rain and breezy winds. pic.twitter.com/0vCcOFwbzJ — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 16, 2023

The harbormaster in Chatham said he expects the worst of the storm to impact Cape Cod Bay, Barnstable and Dennis because the winds are coming out of the northwest. Only minor flooding is expected in Chatham as the wind picks up, along with some beach erosion and power outages.

Between 600-700 boats were removed from the water in Chatham over the course of the past week, with recreational boaters moving their vessels to smaller harbors that offer better protection.

One local resident said he thought conditions would be worse.

"Little disappointing, I thought it'd be worse," said David Sundstrom of Dennis. "But I'm glad this is all we've gotten."

He said his house had already lost power on Sunday morning.

"I've got to go to the store to get coffee and ice -- I think I'll persevere," he said. "Use the car to charge the phone, and I have my iPad there too, I've got some Netflix downloaded, and that's it."

Further north in Maine, cruise ships found refuge at berths in Portland, while lobstermen in Bar Harbor and elsewhere pulled their costly traps from the water and hauled their boats inland, leaving some harbors looking like ghost towns.

Utility workers from as far away as Tennessee took up positions to repair damage from Lee, which is now designated as a post-tropical cyclone.

5 am AST Saturday Sep. 16 Key Messages for Post-Tropical Cyclone #Lee. Wind, rainfall, and coastal flooding hazards continue for New England and Atlantic Canada despite Lee becoming post-tropical.https://t.co/0ZJRQW5PvS pic.twitter.com/BAMIQSmls5 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 16, 2023

The storm was forecast to brush the New England coast before making landfall later Saturday in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, which along with New Brunswick will see the brunt of it. But Lee's effects were expected to be felt over an immense area. The National Hurricane Center predicted hurricane-force winds extending more than 100 miles from Lee’s center with lesser but still dangerous tropical storm-force gusts up to 345 miles miles outward.

States of emergency were declared for Massachusetts and Maine, the nation's most heavily forested state, where the ground was saturated and trees were weakened by heavy summer rains.

Lee already lashed the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Bahamas and Bermuda before turning northward and heavy swells were likely to cause “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” in the U.S. and Canada, according to the hurricane center.

Parts of coastal Maine could see waves up to 15 feet high crashing down, causing erosion and damage, and the strong gusts will cause power outages, said Louise Fode, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Maine. As much as 5 inches of rain was forecast for eastern Maine, where a flash flood watch was in effect.

But even as they hunkered down and prepared, New Englanders seemed unconcerned by the possibility of violent weather.

In Maine, where people are accustomed to damaging winter nor’easters, some brushed aside the coming Lee as something akin to those storms only without the snow.

“There’s going to be huge white rollers coming in on top of 50- to 60-mph winds. It’ll be quite entertaining,” Bar Harbor lobsterman Bruce Young said Friday. Still, he had his boat moved to the local airport, saying it’s better to be safe than sorry.

On Long Island, commercial lobsterman Steve Train finished hauling 200 traps out of the water on Friday. Train, who is also a firefighter, was going to wait out the storm on the island in Casco Bay.

He was not concerned about staying there in the storm. “Not one bit,” he said.

Destructive hurricanes are relatively rare this far to the north. The Great New England Hurricane of 1938 brought gusts as high as 186 mph and sustained winds of 121 mph at Massachusetts’ Blue Hill Observatory. But there have been no storms that powerful in recent years.

The region learned the hard way with Hurricane Irene in 2011 that damage isn’t always confined to the coast. Downgraded to a tropical storm, Irene still caused more than $800 million in damage in Vermont.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.