Lee brings potential power outages and gusts of wind to the coast

Hurricane Lee has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone as it moves across New England, but it is still considered dangerous.

Expect heavy rainfall and strong winds

Bands of rain along the coastline will persist through this afternoon, along with winds reaching over 30 mph at times for most of the Cape and Nantucket areas. Strong winds should diminish as Lee moves northward and makes landfall in Nova Scotia early this afternoon. Power outages have been popping up in parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.

Erosion on the coastline

The coastline will continue to get battered with high surf resulting in beach erosion and dangerous rip currents as well as some minor splash over during this afternoon’s high tide. Fortunately, winds will be out of the north-northwest which will help prevent any major flooding along much of the coastline. However, we will be keeping a close eye on some north facing coastlines such as those found along Cape Cod Bay and Nantucket this afternoon where we could have some issues with water piling up.

Incoming sunshine and clear skies on Sunday

Inland regions will mostly see dry and breezy conditions this afternoon with decreasing clouds. Overnight, weather will remain breezy with decreasing clouds and lows in the 50s. Sunday is setting out to be a fantastic day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s. We are watching another system Monday that looks to bring some more rain and wind to the area during the afternoon and night. A First Alert stamp has been issued on our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast.