Giant tree crushes Cohasset police cruiser, officer OK: ‘We dodged a tragedy'

Police in Cohasset, Massachusetts, say they avoided a tragedy on Saturday afternoon.

An officer responded to South Main Street and River Road for a report of low-hanging wires around 1 p.m. as post-tropical storm Lee brought heavy winds, high seas and rain to the area.

While outside of his cruiser, the officer heard a loud snap and saw a giant tree falling towards him and his Ford Police Interceptor.

According to police, the officer quickly ran down South Main Street, and the tree crashed down onto his vehicle, crushing the roof and part of the passenger cabin.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The officer thankfully did not suffer any injuries. His cruiser was wrecked beyond repair, police said.

"We dodged a tragedy today, and I'm so thankful that the officer is OK," Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said in a statement. "This incident is an excellent example of why we always encourage people to stay indoors during these storm events."