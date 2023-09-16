cohasset

Giant tree crushes Cohasset police cruiser, officer OK: ‘We dodged a tragedy'

The Cohasset police officer was outside of his cruiser when a giant tree came crashing down, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police in Cohasset, Massachusetts, say they avoided a tragedy on Saturday afternoon.

An officer responded to South Main Street and River Road for a report of low-hanging wires around 1 p.m. as post-tropical storm Lee brought heavy winds, high seas and rain to the area.

While outside of his cruiser, the officer heard a loud snap and saw a giant tree falling towards him and his Ford Police Interceptor.

According to police, the officer quickly ran down South Main Street, and the tree crashed down onto his vehicle, crushing the roof and part of the passenger cabin.

The officer thankfully did not suffer any injuries. His cruiser was wrecked beyond repair, police said.

"We dodged a tragedy today, and I'm so thankful that the officer is OK," Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said in a statement. "This incident is an excellent example of why we always encourage people to stay indoors during these storm events."

