Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
truck crash

Truck Carrying 80,000 Pounds of French Fries Overturns in Maine

The 74-year-old driver of the truck was going too fast on a curve while trying to enter the Maine Turnpike, officials said

By Melissa Buja

Maine Department of Public Safety

A tractor-trailer truck carrying 80,000 pounds of French fries overturned Thursday in Scarborough, Maine, officials said.

The 74-year-old driver of the truck was going too fast on a curve while trying to enter the Maine Turnpike, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The truck overturned and spilled some fuel. The driver suffered minor injuries and was not charged, officials said.

While the turnpike itself was not impacted by the crash, authorities said the northbound onramp was expected to be closed for the evening at mile 42 while crews continued the cleanup.

