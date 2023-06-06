Local

Truck carrying glass panels hits bridge on I-93 in Dorchester

It wasn't immediately clear what kind of cleanup needed to be done or if the glass panels were completely shattered

By Asher Klein

A truck carrying glass window panels that was involved in a crash on Interstate-93 in Boston on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

Traffic delays were expected on Interstate 93 south in Boston after a truck carrying glass window panels hit the side of a bridge in Dorchester Tuesday morning, state police said.

Crews were cleaning up the crash, which took place near the Columbia Road exit, Massachusetts State Police said

It wasn't immediately clear what kind of cleanup needed to be done or if the glass panels were completely shattered.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

