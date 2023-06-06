Truck carrying glass panels hits bridge on I-93 in Dorchester

Traffic delays were expected on Interstate 93 south in Boston after a truck carrying glass window panels hit the side of a bridge in Dorchester Tuesday morning, state police said.

Crews were cleaning up the crash, which took place near the Columbia Road exit, Massachusetts State Police said

It wasn't immediately clear what kind of cleanup needed to be done or if the glass panels were completely shattered.

Troopers on-scene, Route 93 south, Boston, for tractor-trailer carrying glass window panels that struck side of bridge at Exit 14 (Columbia Rd.) Cleanup underway. Expect delays. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 6, 2023

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.