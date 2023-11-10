Massachusetts

Truck catches fire on I-95 in Waltham

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation didn't immediately release information on the blaze

By Asher Klein

A fire burning in the cab of a truck on Interstate 95 in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

Flames were seen pouring from a truck on Interstate 95 in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon.

The truck was pulled into the breakdown lane and traffic was passing alongside as smoke billowed from the cab.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt. A person was seen standing behind the burning vehicle.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation didn't immediately release information on the blaze.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsfireWalthami-95
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us