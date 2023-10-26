Heavy police presence after I-95 chase, crash in Canton; search ongoing for driver

There was a large police presence in Canton, Massachusetts, Wednesday night, as authorities searched for the person who was involved in an earlier police chase on Interstate 95 and a crash in the city.

Massachusetts State Police say troopers began pursuing a Honda Accord around 5:50 p.m. on I-95 northbound, prior to Exit 19, after the Wrentham Police Department put out a BOLO for the vehicle after it fled a traffic stop there.

According to state police, they ended the pursuit for safety reasons but observed the Accord get off Exit 23A in Canton.

Several minutes later, Canton police reported a crash in their town on Neponset Street, that was possibly caused by the fleeing vehicle.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police searched the area and found the abandoned Accord behind a Neponset Street business.

State police said they were setting up a perimeter and searching for the driver.

Canton police told the public to expect a heavy police presence, including a state police helicopter, in the Neponset Street area as state police investigate an incident. Several hours later, shortly after 10 p.m., Canton police said the scene had cleared and there was no danger to the public.

Community Alert:



Mass. State Police are investigating an incident.



Expect a heavy police presence in the Neponset St. area including the MSP helicopter. — Canton Police (@CantonMAPolice) October 26, 2023

Further information was not immediately available.