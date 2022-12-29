Truck Crash Shuts Down Route 1 North in Peabody, Troopers Say

A truck crash has closed down Route 1 heading northbound Thursday morning in Peabody, Massachusetts, according to state police.

The shut down is at the "jug handle," which is the intersection with Route 128, according to state troopers.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene, which remained active as of around 9:30 a.m.

The truck crash caused injuries, police reported.

Additional information has not been released.