Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Peabody

Truck Crash Shuts Down Route 1 North in Peabody, Troopers Say

By Matt Fortin

A truck crash has closed down Route 1 heading northbound Thursday morning in Peabody, Massachusetts, according to state police.

The shut down is at the "jug handle," which is the intersection with Route 128, according to state troopers.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene, which remained active as of around 9:30 a.m.

The truck crash caused injuries, police reported.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Additional information has not been released.

This article tagged under:

Peabody
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us