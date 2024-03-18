Massachusetts

Truck hit by train in Littleton, delaying Commuter Rail

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt or how the crash took place

By Asher Klein

A damaged truck near a rail crossing in Littleton, Massachusetts, on Monday, March 18, 2024, after a collision involving a train.
A train hit a truck in Littleton, Massachusetts, on Monday, closing a street and causing delays on the MBTA Commuter Rail line.

The collision took place on King Street Extension, according to Littleton police. They shared a photo of a damaged tractor-trailer — it appeared the train had hit the back of the vehicle, knocking its rear wheels askew.

A commuter train was stopped nearby.

A damaged truck and a stopped MBTA commuter train after a crash in Littleton, Massachusetts, on Monday, March 18, 2024.
It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt or how the crash took place.

A train on the Fitchburg MBTA Commuter Rail line was delayed by about 20 minutes near Littleton due to what the agency described as police activity.

