How New England politicians are reacting to shooting at Trump rally

Amid a chaotic scene that left Donald Trump bloodied but expected to survive, lawmakers in New England shared concern for the former president's health and decried political violence.

Governors, senators and members of Congress shared statements on social media, as did Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, a former presidential candidate and governor of Massachusetts.

Current and former governors:

Violence of any form has no place in America. Glad to hear that President Trump is doing well and wish him the best in a speedy recovery. — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) July 13, 2024

We settle our political differences in free and fair elections and form governments according to our Constitution and rule of law. There is nothing good about political violence—it must be rejected at all times and in all forms. — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) July 13, 2024

Political violence has no place in this country, and all Americans must condemn it.



I’m grateful for the swift response from law enforcement. I’m relieved the former President appears to be safe and my thoughts are with all who were at today’s rally. — Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) July 13, 2024

Political violence of any kind is abhorrent and inexcusable. Praying for the safety of former President Trump and all those at the rally in Pennsylvania today. — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) July 13, 2024

Please join me in praying for the health and safety of former President Trump, those who attended his rally today, and our country. There is absolutely no place for violence in our politics - none. — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) July 13, 2024

Relieved the former President is safe and doing well. Outrageous and tragic that anyone would make such a heinous and evil act. Grateful for the quick response from Secret Service agents. This is a deeply sad day for America. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) July 13, 2024

My thoughts are with former President Trump and everyone in attendance at today's rally, and I am relieved that everyone appears to be safe.



I also commend the U.S. Secret Service and law enforcement for their swift action to protect everyone's safety. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) July 13, 2024

Witness share what they saw at the Donald Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, as former President Trump was rushed off stage after apparent gunshots were fired.

Current and former senators

Political violence is never acceptable.



I am praying for former President Trump, his family, those who were in attendance, and our country.



Thank you to law enforcement for their response. — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) July 13, 2024

Political violence of any kind is never acceptable. I’m appreciative of the quick efforts of law enforcement and hope the former President and anyone else injured today recovers fully. — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) July 13, 2024

Political violence is wrong and I condemn it. I hope everyone who attended the rally is ok and I am glad the former president is safe. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 13, 2024

I am very relieved that President Trump appears to be OK; however, this violence is absolutely appalling. Thank God for the Secret Service and first responders who hurried President Trump out of harm’s way. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) July 13, 2024

I am praying for the family of the victim of this shooting and grateful for the safety of the former President and the brave work of Secret Service on the scene. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) July 13, 2024

Details of this incident are emerging and I am closely monitoring the situation. My prayers and hope for a full recovery go out to former President Trump, and anyone who was harmed at his rally in Pennsylvania today. — Senator Peter Welch (@SenPeterWelch) July 13, 2024

Thanks to the quick action of the Secret Service, I am glad to hear former President Trump is safe and wish him a speedy recovery. We can disagree on politics, but political violence of any kind is wrong and antithetical to the core American values we believe in. — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) July 13, 2024

Political violence is absolutely unacceptable.



I wish Donald Trump, and anyone else who may have been hurt, a speedy recovery. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 13, 2024

We don’t have all the information about this situation but political violence is unacceptable and never the answer. It appears former President Trump will make a full recovery. We are glad he is safe. More facts will come out and whoever did this must be held accountable. — Senator Jack Reed (@SenJackReed) July 13, 2024

There is no room in America for political violence. We should all condemn what happened today and I am hoping for the health of the former president and everyone else at the rally. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 13, 2024

Praying for President Trump and everyone in attendance at the rally in Pennsylvania this evening. — Kelly Ayotte (@KellyAyotte) July 13, 2024

The attempt to assassinate @realDonaldTrump is completely unacceptable. Thanking God that he appears to be ok. Hope they catch the coward. Thank you to @SecretService and Butler Police. #FightFightFight. 💪🇺🇸 #FITN — Scott P. Brown (@SenScottBrown) July 13, 2024

U.S. representatives

I am praying for former President Trump and others at the rally today in PA, as well as for law enforcement on the scene. I pray whoever is responsible is quickly apprehended and held accountable.



There must be no room for violence of any kind in our politics. — Congressman Jared Golden (@RepGolden) July 13, 2024

This type of violence is completely unacceptable and has no place in America or our political system. My thoughts are with former President Trump, and I hope that everyone in Butler, PA is safe. — Rep. Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) July 13, 2024

There is no place for violence in our country or in our politics, against any political leader or political party. It is always unacceptable and wrong. Praying that everyone is okay. https://t.co/YXIkbJxohJ — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) July 13, 2024

My thoughts and prayers are with former President Donald Trump and his family after hearing news of a shooting at his campaign rally today.



I commend the quick response of the Secret Service and other law enforcement officials on scene. — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) July 13, 2024

Political violence must never be tolerated.



Democrats and Republicans must come together swiftly to condemn this kind of abhorrent and dangerous behavior.https://t.co/seBb6vNakX — Ann McLane Kuster (@RepAnnieKuster) July 13, 2024

The reports that former President Trump was shot at a political rally are horrific. It is encouraging that he was able to exit safely with the assistance of the Secret Service. I, along with all Americans of goodwill, wish him a swift recovery and condemn all political violence. — Rep. Joe Courtney (@RepJoeCourtney) July 13, 2024

Thank God President Trump is safe and being treated. Our prayers and thoughts are with him, his family, and all those in attendance at the rally. We thank the Secret Service and law enforcement for acting quickly and condemn all forms of violence. — Rep. John Larson (@RepJohnLarson) July 13, 2024

Political violence of any kind is never acceptable. Ever. My thoughts are with the former President, his family, and those who were in attendance. — Congresswoman Chellie Pingree 🇺🇸 (@chelliepingree) July 13, 2024

Political violence of any kind is wrong and has no place in our country. As we await more information about the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania, I wholeheartedly condemn this attack. — Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) July 14, 2024

This is a developing news story that will be updated.