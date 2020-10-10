Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus pandemic

Trump, ‘Feeling Great,' Back in Public Saturday

A UMass Boston political science professor weighed in on how the president should tailor his actions ahead of the election

By Mike Manzoni

NBC Universal, Inc.

On Saturday, for the second time in less than a week, President Donald Trump stood on the White House balcony and removed his mask, with dozens of supporters gathered below.

"I feel great," he proclaimed to an excited crowd.

Since returning home, Trump has continued to downplay the virus he’s fighting in a series of videos posted to Twitter.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Jason McCourty 3 hours ago

Patriots Return to Practice as Some Players Voice Frustration

JFK/UMass station 5 hours ago

Woman Allegedly Kicked, Spit on at MBTA Station: Transit Police

“Don’t let it dominate. Don’t let it take over your lives,” Trump said upon leaving Walter Reed Medical Center, where he stayed three nights last weekend.

He has also pushed an unproven cure for COVID-19.

“To me, it wasn’t therapeutic; it just made me better. Okay? I call that a cure,” he said.

His behavior from the past week, including a refusal to appear at a remote presidential debate, has left some experts questioning his motivations so close to the election.

“He’s so far behind that it’s hard to understand why any politician would make that move,” said Dr. Maurice Cunningham, a political science professor at UMass Boston.

Cunningham says that the president’s actions this week may not inspire undecided voters to turn his way.

“I think the message [it] sends [is] that he’s erratic,” Cunningham said. “Whatever they think of the last three-and-a-half years — and there’s plenty of evidence that it hasn’t been good — that he’s erratic, that he’s incapable of being president.”

Instead, Cunningham said, the president should spend the next few weeks leading up to the election taking the coronavirus seriously.

Cunningham also believes the president’s decision to advance with a contentious nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court won’t help his reelection bid.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicPresident Donald TrumpUMass BostonDr. Maurice Cunningham
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us