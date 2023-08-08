Local

Trump to hold rally in New Hampshire, his first since last week's indictment

Trump is returning to the campaign trail after pleading not guilty to the four counts in last week's indictment

By Munashe Kwangwari

Former President Donald Trump will be in Windham, New Hampshire, on Tuesday for his first campaign rally since facing charged in a third criminal indictment last week.

Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at Windham High School on Tuesday afternoon during his fourth trip to the Granite State as he hopes to garner more support for 2024.

NBC10 Boston Political Commentator Sue O'Connell weighs in on the former president's use of social media and what impact that could have on the criminal cases against him, and his chances in the 2024 election.

Tuesday's rally comes after he was charged with four counts for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. It also comes as one district attorney in Atlanta is building a case to hand down more charges to Trump, relating to false election fraud claims he allegedly made following the 2020 election results.

Prosecutors want a speedy trial, but Trump's defense team disagrees, citing a large amount of discovery material.

Trump is expected to make his remarks at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, and the event is free for the public.

The former president continues to lead in the polls among Republicans, maintaining a major lead ahead of other GOP contenders like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

