Trump traveling to NH on Monday for campaign speech

Former President Donald Trump will be in New Hampshire on Monday for a campaign speech.

The 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner is scheduled to deliver remarks at noon at the Kingswood Arts Center in Wolfeboro, the same town where former GOP presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney owns a summer home.

No further details have been released, although the New Hampshire Journal said Monday that it is a formal campaign event.

BREAKING! Donald Trump coming to Kingswood Art Center on Monday, October 9 for midday campaign event.@NHGOP #FITN pic.twitter.com/lXcsUpzAFK — NH Journal (@NewHampJournal) October 2, 2023

Trump was last in New Hampshire in August, when he held a rally at Windham High School a week after appearing in court for allegedly trying to block the peaceful transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election. He has since been indicted a fourth time.

He had previously visited the Granite State on three other occasions this year.

The former president continues to hold a large lead in the polls among Republicans, with other GOP contenders like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley unable to make up much ground.

A Saint Anselm College poll released last week had Trump leading Haley in New Hampshire by a 45% to 15% margin, and a recent University of New Hampshire poll had him in first at 39%, followed by Vivek Ramaswamy at 13%.