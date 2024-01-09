Hour-by-hour maps: When will Tuesday's storm bring you snow, rain?

New England's second storm in under a week will arrive Tuesday afternoon, and it's expected to cause flooding and knock out power to thousands.

(See severe weather alerts and advisories in your area here.)

Between the snow already on the ground from the weekend's storm, up to two inches of rain falling by Wednesday and milder temperatures that will melt the snow, there is expected to be flooding across the region. Officials were asking residents to clear out their storm drains and areas around fire hydrants to help prepare for the deluge.

"If they know where the catch basins are in front of their house, it would be an immense help if they can go out and just clear away that catch basin," said Bob Ward, the director of public works in Haverhill, Massachusetts, on Monday.

Here are images from our First Alert weather model showing when the snow, rain and wind will move in starting Tuesday afternoon. Use it to see when to expect severe weather in your area.

NBC10 Boston A map showing rain and snow from a storm hitting Greater Boston on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, into Wednesday.

NBC10 Boston A wintry mix of rain and snow moves into Greater Boston by 4 p.m. Tuesday

NBC10 Boston Rain will take over for most by Tuesday night, though snow will still fall for much of New Hampshire and parts of northern Massachusetts.

NBC10 Boston Rain will pick up in intensity overnight, especially in southern New England, and stronger winds will begin along the coast.

NBC10 Boston The stronger rain bands are expected to cross from west to east as the strong wind gusts continue.

NBC10 Boston Rain will taper off by morning, but strong winds will continue, this time from the south.

NBC10 Boston Rain showers will continue throughout parts of New England throughout the day.

