Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Fall River

Two Arrested After Daycare Break-Ins in Fall River

Police say responded to reports of break ins at Pumpkin Patch Daycare on 1310 South Main Street on December 10 and 11.

By Irvin Rodriguez

WJAR

Fall River Police said two people have been arrested for breaking in and stealing various items out of a daycare in the city.

Police say responded to reports of break ins at Pumpkin Patch Daycare on 1310 South Main Street on December 10 and 11.

44-year old Eric Teasdale and 37-year-old Renae Frank were arrested after several items suspected to have been stolen from the daycare were found during a search, according to authorities.

Both people now face multiple charges including breaking and entering a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, larceny from a building, and larceny under $1200.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Fall RiverMassachusettsbreak-inDaycare
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us