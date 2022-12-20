Two Arrested After Daycare Break-Ins in Fall River

Fall River Police said two people have been arrested for breaking in and stealing various items out of a daycare in the city.

Police say responded to reports of break ins at Pumpkin Patch Daycare on 1310 South Main Street on December 10 and 11.

44-year old Eric Teasdale and 37-year-old Renae Frank were arrested after several items suspected to have been stolen from the daycare were found during a search, according to authorities.

Both people now face multiple charges including breaking and entering a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, larceny from a building, and larceny under $1200.