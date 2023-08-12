bank robberies

Two banks robbed in two days in Manchester, NH, police say

They released images of the robber in each case — it wasn't immediately clear if they were connected

By Asher Klein

Surveillance images showing a man or men who robbed two Manchester, New Hampshire, banks on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11 and 12, 2023.
Handout

Banks were robbed in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Friday and Saturday, police said, asking for information on the pair of crimes.

It wasn't immediately clear if the robberies of Bangor Bank on Friday and TD Bank North on Saturday were connected, Manchester police said Saturday as they investigated.

The first robbery was reported about 2:30 p.m. at the Bangor Bank on Baker Street, police said. A man talking on the phone slid a teller a note demanding money, then walked out after getting the cash.

He was in a baseball cap, mask, sunglasses and blue shirt, police said.

On Saturday at 11 a.m., a man in a construction hat with a yellow vest covering his entire face told a teller at TD Bank North on Franklin Street he had a gun and demanded that the worker fill bags with money, then left on a bicycle.

Anyone with information on either robbery was asked to call police at 603-668-8711 or 603-624-4040.

