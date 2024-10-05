Two construction workers injured in Boston crash; one man arrested

Two people were injured and one person has been arrested after a crash in Boston early Saturday morning.

Massachusetts State Police say they responded to a crash on I-90 west at the Beacon Street Overpass at around 2:30 a.m.

Authorities say only the left lane was open at that time as the center and right lanes were closed for construction work when a Nissan Pathfinder entered the work zone and struck a scissor lift with two workers on board.

The two workers were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Pedro Campos, of Wellesley Hills, was arrested for operating under the influence of liquor and negligent operation, according to authorities.

Campos is expected to be arraigned at Brighton District Court on Monday.