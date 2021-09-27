Local

Two Massachusetts Men Die in Fiery Crash in Las Vegas

Investigators believe the driver was speeding through a curve when he struck small boulders along the road of the scenic loop.

Two Massachusetts men have died in a fiery crash at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Las Vegas police said Sunday.

Las Vegas Metro Police said the victims were a 34-year-old man from Chicopee and a 33-year-old man from Springfield, but their names haven’t been released yet.

Police said they were called shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday about an injury crash involving a three-wheeled vehicle.

The vehicle then rolled off the road into a gully and caught fire.

Police said the driver and passenger were trapped inside the three-wheeled vehicle and died.

