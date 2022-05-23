Local

mbta

Two Men Attacked Outside MBTA Station in Dorchester: Transit Police

Two men, ages 69 and 47, told transit police officers that a group of teenage boys surrounded them at Shawmut Station and demanded money

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

MBTA sign
Aaron Strader/NBC10 Boston

Two men were assaulted Monday afternoon at an MBTA station in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, transit police said.

The men, ages 69 and 47, reported to transit police officers that they were surrounded by a group of teenagers while at the bike rack located just outside of Shawmut Station shortly before noon.

According to police, the group of boys pulled out a knife and demanded the victims give them money. When the men didn't comply, both victims were punched in their heads.

The men were treated on scene by Boston EMS.

No other information was immediately available, including any information on possible suspects or arrests.

Transit police detectives are investigating.

