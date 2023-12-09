Two minors summonsed after being suspected of breaking into car in Westborough

Authorities are investigating a report of breaking and entering into a car in Westborough, Massachusetts on Friday.

Westborough Police responded to a report at around 9pm in the area of Ambassador Drive, where the victim said they discovered three people inside their car manipulating the ignition.

The victim says the three suspects fled in a different stolen car out of Framingham, according to authorities.

Southborough Police located the vehicle and took two of the three suspects into custody, police say.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to authorities, they were identified as two minors aged 14 and 15.

The minors were released to their parents and were summonsed for multiple felony charges.