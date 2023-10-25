Two people shot in Fall River, police investigating

Two people were shot in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Fall River police said they were called to the 100 block of John Street around 1:50 p.m. for a report of a man who had been shot.

When they arrived, officers found a male and a female suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest area. Both people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries is not yet k nown.

Police said the investigation is "extremely active," and updates will be provided when available.