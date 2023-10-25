Fall River

Two people shot in Fall River, police investigating

A male and a female were taken to area hospitals for treatment; their conditions are not yet known

By Marc Fortier

WJAR-TV

Two people were shot in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Fall River police said they were called to the 100 block of John Street around 1:50 p.m. for a report of a man who had been shot.

When they arrived, officers found a male and a female suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest area. Both people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries is not yet k nown.

Police said the investigation is "extremely active," and updates will be provided when available.

