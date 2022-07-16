Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Two People Shot in Worcester

By Malcolm Johnson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were shot in Worcester, Massachusetts on Saturday on Cambridge Street, according to authorities.

Police say they've been investigating for hours at the scene of the shooting, with tape blocking much of Cambridge Street.

Footage of the scene shows police consoling the family members of the shooting victims on the sidewalk. It's currently not known how injured the two victims are.

A witness to the shooting - a young man who lives nearby - claims to have heard a number of gunshots before hearing a car drive away. This claim has not been confirmed by police, who are still investigating the matter.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsWorcesterWorcester PoliceCrime ReportWorcester Mass.
