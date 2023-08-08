Two teens arrested in stabbing of Macy's security guard in Downtown Crossing

Two teens were arrested after one of them allegedly stabbed a Macy's security guard in the Downtown Crossing area of Boston on Monday.

Boston police said they were called to the Macy's at 450 Washington St. around 5:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a stabbing. Macy's security had reportedly responded to the bottom level of the store for a group of youths causing a disturbance. The teens became aggressive toward the security guard and hit him multiple times with pillows.

One of the teens then pulled out a knife and held it to the security guard's stomach. The guard attempted to disarm the teen and was punched multiple times and slashed on his hand.

The guard fled the area and was pursued by two teens. A second security guard tried to assist and was also attacked by the teens, who then fled the store.

Boston police responded to the scene and saw a person being chased by MBTA Transit Police officers. Following a struggle, they were able to place the suspect into handcuffs. They recovered a knife from his pants pocket.

As officers were placing the suspect in a cruiser, they said they saw the second suspect in the area. He was taken into custody without incident, and a knife was recovered from his waistband.

The security guard was treated by medical personnel at the scene and is expected to be OK, according to police.

The two suspects -- a 13-year-old male and a 15-year-old male -- are both charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery. They were scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

About 30 minutes after police responded to the Macy's incident, they received another call for a person with a knife less than a mile away at Staples at One Washington Mall.

A Staples employee told police that a teenage male had pulled a knife on her. She said the teen kicked in a sign in the store's front entrance and pushed the cart of a customer who was leaving the store. When the employee asked the teen if everything was OK, he brandished a folding knife, at which time the employee held the door to the store shut so the teen couldn't get in. The teen allegedly tried to pull the door open and started kicking it, at which point other employees helped hold the door shut so the teen couldn't get in.

Police located the 15-year-old male suspect in front of Boston City Hall and placed him under arrest.

During booking, police discovered the teen had multiple open cases for assault and battery with a deadly weapon. He is being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.