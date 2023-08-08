Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
South End

Investigation into body found at Boston DPW facility continues

Sources tell the NBC10 Investigators Tuesday that DPW crews first noticed the body when they dumped it at a facility on Frontage Road, but they believe it was picked up on Winchester Street

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police at the scene of a homicide investigation at a Frontage Street Department of Public Works facility in Boston on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

Police are investigating after a man's body was found at a Boston Public Works facility Monday morning.

Sources tell the NBC10 Investigators Tuesday that the DPW crews first noticed the body when they dumped it at the facility at 400 Frontage Road, the Boston Public Works' Central Maintenance Facility. The sources add that investigators believe the body was picked on on Winchester Street.

The death is under investigation, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office confirmed. Officials have released few additional details.

This is a developing story.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Massachusetts news

severe weather 3 hours ago

Roads flooded across Mass., numerous vehicles trapped in high water

child pornography 3 hours ago

Methuen police officer arrested on child pornography charge

SALEM 7 hours ago

Salem, Mass., man charged with murder in connection with woman's disappearance

This article tagged under:

South EndBostondeath investigation
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us