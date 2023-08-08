Investigation into body found at Boston DPW facility continues

Police are investigating after a man's body was found at a Boston Public Works facility Monday morning.

Sources tell the NBC10 Investigators Tuesday that the DPW crews first noticed the body when they dumped it at the facility at 400 Frontage Road, the Boston Public Works' Central Maintenance Facility. The sources add that investigators believe the body was picked on on Winchester Street.

The death is under investigation, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office confirmed. Officials have released few additional details.

This is a developing story.