Unseasonably cool afternoon on Sunday

What a turnaround, we went from record highs yesterday to an unseasonably cool afternoon across New England today. Temperatures were the warmest at midnight sitting at 61 in Boston, but as our cold front continues to push south, the cooler airmass behind keeps dropping our temperatures to the upper 40s by late pm-early evening.

Showers also take over this afternoon, the cool and rainy conditions will persist through the day, impacting our outdoor activities Rainfall amounts should be modest, ranging from half an inch to an inch at most by the end of tomorrow as our showers will remain. Despite the cooler temperatures and rain, there won’t be any heavy downpours. Overcast skies will take over by the evening with most showers confined south of the mass turn pike.

Early showers become more extensive again tomorrow with temperatures that remain in the 50s. The showers should end by tomorrow evening.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Showers will be most numerous in the morning, with a wind shift to the north-northwest through the afternoon. The shift will bring a drying trend later in the day with falling temperatures. The difference will vary across the region as the south coast will likely reach the low 60s while northwestern MA will see highs in the upper 40s to the low 50s. Most areas will have highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday welcomes a cooler trend but a drier afternoon. Temperatures will be notably lower, with morning lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s in the interior and 40s along the coast.

Cold temperatures aloft will make it challenging for temperatures to climb out of the 40s through the day. Trick or treaters on Halloween night may want to add a layer as temperatures will fall into the 30s after sunset.

Wednesday returns our showers and there’s a slight potential for wet snow mixing in the showers across the high terrain of the Berkshires to the Green mountains and possibly the higher elevations in Worcester county.

Accumulation will be too difficult as our ground is still mild and snow is to wet, but temperatures will trend cooler through Wednesday night before a rebound will take us back to the upper 50s and low 60s by the end of the week. Our skies will also feature bright conditions through the following weekend.