US Coast Guard Searching for Fishing Boat Missing Off the Coast of Southern NH

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing fishing boat that left southern New Hampshire Wednesday.

The four missing boaters left from Hampton, New Hampshire Wednesday morning in a 17-foot boat. They were headed for the fishing grounds near Jeffreys Ledge, which is about 50 miles from shore.

The Coast Guard has a helicopter, airplane, two cutters and three Coast Guard stations involved in the search.

Anyone with information that could help with the search is asked to call Sector Northern New England at (207) 767-0303.

More details were not immediately available. Check back for updates.