USPS Offers Reward for Information on Waltham Attacker

The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an attacker behind a series of attacks in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The announcement comes after a United States Postal Service letter carrier was a victim of an attack on Nov. 20.

The serial attacker is responsible for 11 recent violent attacks in Waltham, according to authorities. Each assault has happened after sundown and appear to be unprovoked on individuals walking by themselves.

Police released two new videos last Thursday that they say show the suspect involved in the attacks.

The first video shows the suspect running south on Prospect Street before turning west onto Bedford Street. The second shows the suspect as he walks west on Bedford Street.

Waltham police announced last week that they were "dramatically increasing" patrols and offering a $5,000 reward for information about the serial attacker.

The USPIS can be contacted at (877) 876-2455, and callers are asked to say "law enforcement." The Waltham Police department can be reached at (781) 314-3600 or through the anonymous tip line at (781) 314-3636.

Police also released a list of dos and don'ts that residents should follow to keep safe while the attacker is at large:

Waltham Police's Safety Dos Waltham Police's Safety Dont’s -Have 911 programmed on your cellphone.

-Walk in well-lit areas or in groups.

-Keep lights on outside home.

-See something? Say something. -Don’t approach someone who seems suspicious.

-Don’t become distracted outside wearing headphones or on a cellphone.

Police believe the same man is responsible for nearly a dozen random violent assaults in which men were attacked and sometimes struck in the face or head with an object. The suspect appears to by "lying in wait," for his victims after dark, according to Waltham Police Chief Keith MacPherson, before attacking from behind without warning.

Downtown patrol presence in Waltham has seen a dramatic increase through state and local resources, MacPherson said, both in uniform and in plainclothes, in cars and on foot. They've even deployed several drones to enhance surveillance throughout the city.

While investigators said they have identified a couple of people of interest, they have not identified a specific suspect at this point. The motive for the crimes remains unclear.

Five of the incidents occurred near the sprawling Gardencrest apartment complex, but the more recent five happened in the city’s downtown. The attacks have taken place between 5:30 and 11:30 p.m.

Police said they have no reports of a firearm being used during any of the assaults.