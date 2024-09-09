Van on fire after striking home in Wareham

A van was on fire after striking a home in Wareham, Massachusetts on Sunday Evening.

Wareham Police say authorities responded to 164 Marion Road for a report of a vehicle striking a home.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities say the van had caused significant damage and the fire was quickly knocked down.

The driver was transported to a local hospital, according to police.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The house was vacant at the time of the accident, police say.