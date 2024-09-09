Wareham

Van on fire after striking home in Wareham

Wareham Police say authorities responded to 164 Marion Road for a report of a vehicle striking a home.

A van was on fire after striking a home in Wareham, Massachusetts on Sunday Evening.

Wareham Police say authorities responded to 164 Marion Road for a report of a vehicle striking a home.

Authorities say the van had caused significant damage and the fire was quickly knocked down.

The driver was transported to a local hospital, according to police.

The house was vacant at the time of the accident, police say.

