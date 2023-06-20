Van smashes into pole in Wellesley, leading to street closure

A van hit a pole Tuesday morning in Wellesley, Massachusetts, causing a utility pole and wires to come crashing down into the street, according to police in town.
The Wellesley Police Department warned of a lengthy closure on Washington Street at the Natick line due to the crash.
Access to Elm Bank may be impacted for the morning and camp drop-off, police said.
The crash did not lead to any injuries or power outages, police noted.
