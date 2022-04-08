Local

New Hampshire

Driver Going Wrong Way on NH Highway Leads to Major Crash in Nashua

New Hampshire State Police responded to a major crash on Everett Turnpike in Nashua

At least three vehicles were involved in a highway crash that New Hampshire State Police say was caused by a wrong-way driver in Nashua.

The crash occurred on the southbound side of the Everett Turnpike, police said around 11:30 a.m.

Police added that three lanes were closed, and footage from NBC10 Boston's SkyRanger helicopter early Friday afternoon showed a heavy backup of traffic.

The aerial footage showed a pickup truck and a sedan crashed on the highway. The sedan appeared to have suffered severe damage. The wreckage of an SUV could also be seen on the shoulder.

Authorities did not immediately give any word about injuries.

