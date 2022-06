A vehicle was seen submerged in a pond in Boston's Forest Hills Cemetery Monday afternoon.

First responders could be seen in the area, and divers were making their way to the vehicle.

More information wasn't immediately available.

NBC Boston has reached out to the Boston police and fire departments.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.