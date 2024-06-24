Vermont

Vermont man who fled following domestic assault may be armed, police say

Authorities are asking the public not to approach Nicholas Hale if they spot him

By Marc Fortier

Vermont State Police

Vermont State Police are searching for a man who fled following a domestic assault Sunday in Swanton, and say the public should avoid him if seen because he might be armed.

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, state police said they responded to a report of a domestic assault in the area of Elm Street in Swanton. The suspect was identified as Nicholas Hale, 26, of St. Albans. He fled from law enforcement on foot.

Hale was wearing jeans and a grey sweatshirt, and police said he is potentially armed. If he is spotted, police are asking people not to approach him and to instead call state police at 802-524-5993, Ext. 3. Anonymous tips can also be left at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

This article tagged under:

Vermont
