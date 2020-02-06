Local
William Wheelock

Vermont Police Seeking Missing Murderer Who Fled Furlough

Headshot of William Wheelock
Vermont State Police

Vermont State Police, local police and federal agents are searching for a potentially dangerous convicted murderer who fled from furlough eight days after he was released from prison.

State police said Thursday that 55-year-old William Wheelock was last seen Wednesday getting into a car in Bellows Falls after removing an electronic monitoring device.

Wheelock was convicted in 1987 of second-degree murder and sentenced to serve 21 to 99 years in prison.

He was released on furlough on Jan. 28. He had been living in transitional housing in Bellows Falls.

Police say Wheelock fled in a vehicle that contained two or three other people. The car was last seen heading north on U.S. Route 5.

