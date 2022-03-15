Victim in Brookline Hit-and-Run Speaks Out

The victim of a hit-and-run crash in Brookline said, in his mind, that the driver made a deliberate decision to drive directly at him.

The driver is believed to be involved in three hit-and-run crashes in Brookline and Cambridge within an hour Monday morning. She was stopped on I-93 northbound in Boston Monday afternoon after another alert driver recognized the car from an NBC10 Boston report and called police.

Brookline police confirmed their suspect and the vehicle were located by Massachusetts State Police. The driver was taken to Boston Medical Center for evaluation. She was not publicly identified and no charges had been filed as of Monday evening.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Brookline police said the driver of a 2007 VW Jetta was involved in the three crashes earlier in the day; one on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, a second on Harvard Street in Brookline and a third involving a pedestrian crossing Pleasant Street in Brookline.

According to police, the incidents started when a 2007 VW Jetta hit another car on Memorial Drive in Cambridge around 9 a.m. and drove off. The other driver was not hurt.

The victim tried to follow the Jetta into Brookline, where the Jetta hit a pedestrian on Pleasant Street. Police said the driver reportedly honked at the pedestrian before driving into them. Gunther Zupanc said he was trying to cross Pleasant Street and that he has no doubt the driver intended to hit him.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"She made a deliberate decision to turn the car towards me," he said. "It was not that she was just driving off or whatever, after she had stopped, she had made a turn, and then, with high speed, drove towards me."

Brookline Police Department

Zupanc was discharged from the hospital Monday night.

"The car came directly towards me and hit me," he said.

A short time later, the same car backed into another vehicle on Harvard Street near Stop & Shop after being beeped at. No one was hurt in that crash. All of this occurred between 9 and 10 a.m. Monday, according to police.

Investigators said the car is registered to an address on Fenwood Road in Boston under a 46-year-old woman, who may have been the person driving based on the suspect description.

A car that matches the description of one involved in multiple crashes in Brookline, Massachusetts, was stopped in Boston Monday.