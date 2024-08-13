Visitors to Lincoln, NH urged to look out for symptoms of Legionnaires' disease

New Hampshire health officials say they believe the risk of contracting Legionnaires' disease is much lower after disinfecting a cooling tower in Lincoln, but they won’t know for sure until test results come back in another seven to 10 days.

Health officials found the bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s disease in a cooling tower behind a hotel in downtown Lincoln after five people contracted it in June and July. Four of them had to go to the hospital. Now New Hampshire State Epidemiologist Benjamin Chan is warning people who visit the area to watch out for symptoms.

“We’re not recommending that everybody in the area wear masks. We’re not recommending that everybody in the area leave,” Chan said. “This is mainly something that people need to be aware of.”

Legionnaire’s disease is a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria. Symptoms usually develop in two to 14 days and in some cases, it can cause severe illness and even death, according to Tufts Medical Center infectious disease Dr. Gabriela Andujar Vazquez.

“Cough, fever, chills, headaches, shortness of breath,” Andujar Vazquez said. “The minute that you have any of those symptoms that would be concerning for lung infection, then you seek medical attention.”

“Most people who are exposed to legionella develop no symptoms or mild symptoms or it doesn’t pose a significant health threat,” Chan said, “but there are certain people who may be at higher risk for developing a more severe form of disease.”

Experts say the bacterial pneumonia is caused by inhaling contaminated water droplets, which could still be circulating within a half-mile radius downtown. But that’s not keeping people away.

“We had a day trip planned and beautiful weather -- it wasn’t gonna stop us,” Concord resident Bev Jones said.

“We figured there might not be as many people,” Ed Jones added with a laugh.

"I’m not gonna avoid downtown at all,” Warren resident Jeff Barrie said. “But I’m not going to walk within 20 feet of those things in the summertime.”