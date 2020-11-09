Waiting for ‘Better Days,' Tripadvisor Bets on Subscription Model

As international travel faces an uncertain near-term future with COVID cases on the rise, Needham-based Tripadvisor Inc. is launching a new subscription-based product seeking to help travelers get better deals for their trips.

Tripadvisor CEO Steve Kaufer called the product "our first, direct-to-consumer subscription offering," adding on an earnings call that the rollout is expected to start in a couple of months.

"If you're buying into the subscription package, you'd be able to get discounts on tens of thousands, eventually more and more hotels, all around the globe; you'll get a discount of all the attractions we sell — last count was close to 400,000 experiences," the CEO told analysts early Friday. Kaufer was discussing the quarterly earnings results for the travel metasearch company.

