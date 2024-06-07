Pride flag cut down at Walpole park, police investigating

A sign displaying a Pride flag was apparently cut down at a park in Walpole, Massachusetts, on Thursday, police said, asking for help identifying who did it.

Someone apparently used a power tool to chop down the sign at Francis William Bird Park between 7:30 and 8:35 p.m., according to Walpole police. They shared images Friday of a wooden structure on the ground, with what appeared to be a clean cut through it.

Anyone with information about who cut the sign down was asked to contact police at 508-660-3631 or, anonymously, by calling 508-660-3666 or emailing tip@walpolepd.com.

June is Pride month, and the police investigation began a day before the Boston Pride for the People parade.