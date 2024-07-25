Serious crash closes Route 1 north in Walpole

A serious car crash closed part of Route 1 in Walpole, Massachusetts, on Thursday, police said.

The northbound side of the highway was closed at High Plain Street. An image shared by police showed at least three vehicles involved in the wreck — one was perched atop a concrete median.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the incident.

Police urged drivers to find another route. They haven't said when the road would reopen.