Walsh to Speak Hours After Wu Makes Mayoral Run Official

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is scheduled to speak on Tuesday afternoon, just hours after City Councilor At-Large Michelle Wu officially announced her mayoral run.

The mayor is set to provide a coronavirus update at 2:30 p.m. outside City Hall, but he is sure to also face questions about his potential 2021 opponent as well. He still hasn't revealed if he will seek re-election to a third term.

"Right now I'm focused on running the city and seeing us through the COVID-19 crisis," Walsh said last week. "My job right now is focusing on being the mayor of the City of Boston."

"There will be plenty of time to have those conversations," he added.

Wu released a video in three languages -- English, Mandarin and Spanish -- to announce her candidacy Tuesday morning after spending nearly seven years as an at-large city councilor. Wu is running on a campaign message of a "people-powered" transition to new leadership in Boston’s executive office.

“We’re in an unprecedented time as Boston faces a pandemic, an economic crisis and a national reckoning on systemic racism,” she said in a statement. “To meet this moment, we need leadership that matches the scale and urgency of our challenges.”

Walsh was actually the first one to break the news of Wu's mayoral run, telling The Boston Globe last week that Wu was planning to enter the race, which led some to criticize him for stealing Wu's thunder and not allowing her to make her own announcement.

"A reporter from the Globe asked me a question -- if I had received the call. He had heard I received a call form the councilor," the mayor said last week. "When I say no comment and I know an answer it's pretty not fair to do."

"I was asked a question by a Globe reporter," he added when pressed by a reporter. "I've answered every question you've asked me."

Boston has reported a total of 16,245 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, including 757 deaths.