Prisoner escapes vehicle on jammed I-95 in Waltham, is caught after manhunt

An inmate escaped a transport vehicle on Interstate 95 Monday night in Waltham, prompting a brief search in the area, Massachusetts State Police said.

The prisoner was taken into custody after about an hour on nearby Second Avenue, a surface street in Waltham, according to police.

About a dozen police cruisers were seen off Second Avenue around when the inmate, who hasn't been identified, was taken into custody.

NBC10 Boston A large number of police cruisers involved in the search for an escaped prisoner in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

The manhunt began about 6 p.m., when the prisoner escaped Plymouth County Sheriff's Department custody in the vehicle, police said.

"Anyone who sees anyone suspicious in that area is urged to call 911," police said in a statement.

The vehicle was traveling south on I-95 before Exit 41, according to police. That was where emergency road repairs had traffic backed up for miles Monday afternoon. Workers had shut two lanes of I-95 to fix a pothole that formed on a bridge.

Aerial footage showed the repair work being down on the highway during the evening commute Monday in Weston.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.