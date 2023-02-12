Local

Super Bowl

Waltham Navy Pilot Part of Historic All-Female Flyover at Super Bowl

Lt. Jacqueline Drew, a 2009 graduate of St. Mark’s School in Southborough, Massachusetts, was part of the history-making jet crew that performed the Super Bowl flyover at State Farm Stadium

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A Navy pilot from Waltham, Massachusetts, made sure New England was represented at the Super Bowl on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Lt. Jacqueline Drew, a 2009 graduate of St. Mark’s School in Southborough, was part of the history-making jet crew that performed the flyover during the national anthem ahead of the big game.

The first-time all-women crew was meant to commemorate the 50th anniversary of women flying for the Navy.

In 1973, the first eight women entered flight school in Pensacola, Fla., the Boston Globe reported, citing the Navy’s website commemorating the golden anniversary.

Drew, whose favorite NFL team is of course the Patriots, was set to fly in a formation including two F/A-18F Super Hornets, a F-35C Lightning II, and a EA-18G Growler, the Navy Office of Community Outreach said.

"It is really a privilege to have a job that constantly challenges you, forcing you to adapt daily to accomplish whatever task you are executing," Drew said in her flyover biography. "It is never lost on me how unique it is to fly, and being a pilot is a very cool way to spend a day at the office."

According to the Globe, Drew credits the support she had from her family and high school community for instilling in her an appreciation for hard work and a toughness “that only comes from Boston.”

