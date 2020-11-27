Waltham Residents Warned of Pedestrian Assaults: Police

A string of seemingly random attacks on pedestrians in Waltham prompted police to send out public safety announcement calls this week.

Eight different men have reportedly been attacked while out walking alone in the city between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. over the past couple weeks, according to the Waltham Police Department. Each of the men was struck either from behind or without provoking an attacker.

But authorities have found few other connections between incidents.

Police said they are unsure of how many people may have been involved, since physical descriptions have varied across height and skin color.

Waltham police had said on Friday, Nov. 20 that they had received five reports of unprovoked attacks on individuals in the GardenCrest apartment complex since Tuesday, Nov. 10.

“Be aware of your surroundings at all times,” Waltham police echoed over the Thursday call. “Avoid being distracted by cell phones, headphones or any other matters while walking alone.”

Anyone with any information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Waltham Police at 781-314-3600 (option 4), or the anonymous tip line at 781-314-3636.