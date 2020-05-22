Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

Waltham Restaurant Owner Ready to Open

Michael Columba of Brelundi Restaurant says he's anxiously awaiting phase two of the governor's reopening plan

By Jeff Saperstone

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The empty tables at Brelundi Restaurant in Waltham, Massachusetts, are ready for the return of customers.

“We’re doing about 10 percent of our business,” said owner Michael Colomba.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 14 mins ago

Vt. Gov. to Provide Coronavirus Update

Massachusetts 25 mins ago

Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Haverhill

This popular spot in Waltham has been open for takeout only since mid-March. Colomba has had to lay off 30 people, from servers to cooks.

“It’s been devastating financially. Absolutely,” said Colomba.

The owner said he’s anxiously awaiting phase two of the state’s plan when restaurants can start to reopen. He said he’s ready to go now with outdoor seating.

Colomba plans to spread out tables, constantly wipe down menus and eliminate the use of salt and pepper shakers at the table. Staff will wear masks. He’s just waiting for the green light to reopen.

Boston has cleared several hurdles for restaurants that want to apply to serve food and alcohol outside once that's allowed in Massachusetts' reopening plan.

“I’m frustrated in a sense that we are outside,” said Colomba. “We could open. Technically we could be open outside. We can meet the guidelines of social distancing.”

He said he understands why the state is taking a cautious approach and is hopeful that when the doors do open, people will come back.

“People are resilient,” said Colomba. “You know, not everyone wants to cook every night, so I’m banking on that.”

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus in massachusettsreopeningWaltham
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us