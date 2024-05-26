Warm temperatures on Sunday with possible thunderstorms

A few more clouds are expected today compared to Saturday. Highs along the coast will struggle to break 70, but inland, highs in the 80s are not out of the question.

A thunderstorm or two could bubble up in the afternoon, and while not everyone will get wet, it is worth watching if you spend the day outside.

Monday will feature a thick layer of clouds, and temperatures slow to rise to the upper 60s. By Monday afternoon and evening, rain chances increase, and a line of rain with some rumbles of thunder will push through overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Pockets of intense rain are possible, but the line will clear quickly by mid-morning.

The rest of next week looks a bit cooler and mainly dry.