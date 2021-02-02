Cleanup Under Way After Storm Slams Region; Thousands Without Power

A nor'easter dumped between zero and 18 inches of snow across the region -- depending upon location -- making driving perilous, knocking out power and closing down schools.

Snow totals vary widely from East Acton at 18.7 inches, Dracut with 17.7 inches, Chelmsford at 15 inches, Worcester with 13.8 inches and Boston at just 1.2 inches of snow. In fact, Worcester saw its second highest daily snowfall Monday, just 0.2 inches shy of its record 14 inches set in 1898, according to the National Weather Service.

Many inland communities woke up with more than a foot of snow Tuesday morning.

The city Fitchburg got about a foot and a half. Snowfall rates of a couple of inches per hour for about a 12 hours period made it difficult for crews to keep up as they tried to clear the roads.

Fitchburg Commissioner of Public Works Nicolas Bosonetto, who had been working for 24 hours straight as of Tuesday morning, encouraged people to stay home if possible or to drive slowly if you have to go out.

"We've been very busy since about one o'clock yesterday. The storm really picked up overnight with a lot of wind. We probably got about 18 inches of snow," Bosonetto said. "It's been a very busy night for us but I think the roads look good so we're happy."

Bosonetto joins a chorus of public officials who urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, warning of slippery driving conditions.

People should continue to expect slush-covered roadways Tuesday morning, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver wrote on Twitter, as crews from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation continue to clean up. The department deployed a total of 2,127 pieces of equipment for ice and snow removal in Massachusetts as of 6:30 a.m., according to a spokesperson.

@MassDOT is still in very active snow and ice operations at this hour. Expect snow and slush covered roadways if you’re an early traveler. We expect to be cleaning up for most of the morning. — Jonathan Gulliver (@JLGulliver) February 2, 2021

Meanwhile, many coastal communities are getting more rain than snow. There is some minor flooding potential Tuesday, particularly during high tide this afternoon.

Scituate saw some flooding in usual spots Tuesday morning, including about a block from Humarock Beach on Central Avenue and on Newell Street.

Further inland, the town of Wilmington had about 10.5 inches of snow as of Monday night, according to the National Weather Service of Boston, but is predicted to see up to 14 inches when all is said and done. Wilmington High School is closed Tuesday and Wednesday, along with all public offices.

A local tow truck driver, who has been plowing all over the region, said his truck got stuck in the snow twice Tuesday morning in town. He urged drivers to be cautious.

“It's still very slippery, everything is still coated with snow," the driver said. "Definitely take your time be cautious, don’t try and rush anywhere. Especially when you think it’s good and you feel like your car’s getting traction, the next thing you know, after they plowed it turns into ice right on top.”

Wind gusts are blowing around 35 to 40 mph, and combined with the heavy snow on power lines and tree limbs, it will be enough for widely scattered power outages over the course of the morning and the afternoon.

As of 4 a.m. Tuesday, more than 7,000 people were without power in the state, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. That number decreased to over 4,000 customers as of 8 a.m.

Firefighters in Dedham fielded to back-to-back calls about wires coming down overnight, posting photos on their Facebook page from the scene of an electrical fire at Legacy Blvd and Stergis Way. Officials urged people to, "stay in and stay safe."

The peak of the storm saw near-blizzard and white-out conditions, as snowfall rates reached 1-3 inches per hour between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. from southwest to northeast.

The numbers of people without electricity fluctuated as the night went on. As of around midnight, more than 14,200 customers had lost power in Massachusetts.

Snow emergencies were implemented in several communities, including Boston and Somerville and Brookline. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Tuesday morning that he will be lifting the city's snow emergency and parking ban at noon.

Walsh urged Bostonians to take precautions on the roads and sidewalks, particularly during the Tuesday morning commute.

All ⁦Boston Public School buildings will be closed Tuesday, the district announced. Students will attend classes online for partial days that will end 2.5 hours earlier than regular dismissal. In-person learning is scheduled to resume Thursday, Feb. 4.

School districts across the region announced remote learning days, early dismissal and closures anticipating what the major storm will bring to the region.

Click here for our full list of school closings/remote learning days.