Water Main Break Floods Lowell Streets

By Thea DiGiammerino

Eric Maitland

Emergency crews responded to a large water main break in Lowell, Massachusetts Monday.

Lowell police confirmed the break in the area of Moody Street, Cabot Street and Father Morrissette Boulevard. Video from the scene shows significant flooding.

Police say the Ayotte Garage is open with free parking for affected residents.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

