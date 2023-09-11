Wedding party members arrested after wild brawl with police outside bar in Newport, RI

Five members of a wedding party were arrested after a wild brawl with police in Newport, Rhode Island, that began when one of the people involved was denied entry to a local bar.

Newport police were called to the Landing Restaurant around 1 a.m. Sunday because a person had been asked to leave and refused, according to WJAR. Security staff at the bar told police that a man had become upset after being denied entry and allegedly shoved an employee.

When security tried to step in, they said the man attempted to throw a punch at security staff. He was eventually led away by his friends.

When police arrived and attempted to speak with the man, later identified as David Onik, of Barrington, Rhode Island, his wife, Rachael Onik, also of Barrington, interjected herself into the conversation. As an officer began guiding her away from the scene, she tripped on the cobblestone. At this point, police said the officer was surrounded by multiple women.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

They said one woman, later identified as Alexandra Flaherty, of Marshfield, Massachusetts, kicked an officer in the groin. As police attempted to restrain her, a man identified as Robert Nash, also of Marshfield, intervened, striking an officer in the face and drawing blood.

As officers attempted to place Nash in handcuffs, one officer said someone was grabbing at his gun. That officer then threw a punch, which struck Rachel Onik in the jaw. She briefly lost consciousness, requiring medical attention.

David Onik was ultimately arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. His wife, Rachael Onik, was charged with two counts of simple assault, one count of resisting arrest, one count of obstructing an officer and one count of disorderly conduct.

Flaherty was charged with assault of police officers, simple assault, resisting arrest, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

Nash was charged with assault of police officers, simple assault, resisting arrest, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

A fifth person, Olivia Costello, of Milton, Massachusetts, was charged with simple assault, resisting arrest, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.